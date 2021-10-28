MADISON, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized it with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
"Our Infosec family wants all employees to live their best life, so we prioritize support for their well-being and the causes they care about. I'm pleased to see the many ways team members are using their Infosec Gives volunteer time to make a difference in their communities — from programs that support education, address homelessness and build self-reliance to nurturing equity and protecting the environment," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "We're proud to be recognized by TrustRadius for our CSR initiatives and are excited to keep giving back to social causes that embody employee passions and align with our core values."
"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition — we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."
To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Key areas of CSR evaluated by TrustRadius included, volunteerism, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, charitable donations and fundraising, workplace culture and environmental sustainability. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.
About Infosec Gives
Our 1-1-1 philanthropic commitment, Infosec Gives, puts into action the Infosec mission of empowering all people with the skills and resources they need to succeed. Each year Infosec Gives contributes 1% of our product, 1% of our profit and 1% of our peoples' time to social causes that embody employee passions and align with the company's core values. Over the past year, Infosec Gives focused on: fostering education opportunities, nurturing equity and strengthening local communities.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
