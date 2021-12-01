MADISON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, the leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced free cyber education resources and special offers to help organizations and employees stay cyber-safe during the holiday season and beyond.
With online shopping fraud doubling in the first half of 2021 and nearly 90% of U.S. consumers planning to shop online this season, cybercrime and holiday scams are expected to reach record highs this year. From gift card scams to fake shipping notifications, hackers use the holidays as an opportunity to steal personal information, hack into organizations and scam individuals amidst holiday shopping.
To help organizations and consumers avoid these holiday cyber risks, Infosec is providing free resources, including a comprehensive security awareness and training kit, an ethical hacking training webinar for security professionals and a hands-on cyber skills challenge hosted in Infosec Skills for current and aspiring cyber professionals. Additionally, Infosec will extend its Black Friday discounts on instructor-led boot camps throughout December, making certification more affordable.
"We expect cyber scams to reach record highs this holiday season, leaving both organizations and individuals at risk of being hacked. The best way for organizations to prevent cyber incidents is training their entire workforce how to identify, detect and respond to cyberthreats — at work and at home. We're excited to provide these free holiday-themed resources to make cybersecurity education and training more accessible — and a bit more fun — for everyone," said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec.
Holiday-exclusive offers and resources include:
- Free holiday-themed security awareness resource kit: The free toolkit makes sure organizations aren't "Hacked for the Holidays" with seven resources to help employees identify and avoid the most common holiday scams like fake online storefronts and charity scams. Designed to make launching a successful holiday campaign easy, each toolkit comes with ready-to-use training modules, assessments, posters and more. Click here to download the free security awareness resource kit.
- Free ethical hacking training webinar: This free webinar teaches viewers how to think like a hacker and understand key skills and resources to help them land a penetration testing role. Attendees will have the opportunity to test their new skills hands-on and leave with actionable insights on how to use ethical hacking to protect their organizations. Click here to register.
- Free hands-on "Hack the Holidays" cyber skills training: Throughout December, current and aspiring cyber professionals will have the chance to test their skills with a hands-on cybersecurity training experience inside the Infosec Skills cyber range. Those who complete the "Hack the Holidays" challenge can enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card, Infosec hoodie and 1-year subscription to Infosec Skills. Click here to learn more and sign up.
- Discounted instructor-led certification boot camps: Infosec's instructor-led boot camps help cybersecurity professionals earn certifications critical to advancing their careers, maximizing their earning potential and remaining up-to-date on the latest cyber skills. Those who enroll before the end of December will save up to 30% on eligible certification boot camps. Click here to learn more.
These complimentary resources feature Infosec's award-winning security education content hosted in Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills. Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber secure at work and home with over 2,000 awareness and training resources. Infosec Skills helps cyber professionals upskill and get certified with unlimited access to 1,200+ hands-on cybersecurity courses, labs and cyber ranges.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
