MADISON, Wis., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced they were named a Customers' Choice in the December 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Report (SACBT).* This report recognizes vendors' offerings in the market for SACBT and products that are highly reviewed by their customers on Gartner Peer Insights.
"The Infosec team is dedicated to helping our clients achieve their training objectives effectively and efficiently. That's why it means so much to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in this report for the third year in a row," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "We consider that our clients' candid feedback and reviews on sites such as Gartner Peer Insights allow us to consistently grow and improve our products. Tight relationships like these have and will continue to drive our innovation and success."
Within this Gartner® report, Infosec IQ received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 99Gartner Peer Insights customer reviews in the past 12 months. Customers who reviewed Infosec IQ also reported a 97% "willingness to recommend." Reviews from customers include:
- "For Cybersecurity Awareness Training, we had tried two other partners before Infosec IQ and I must say the variety of content, videos, customizable tests for end-users and clients are really the best. There are just 1000's of videos and training to choose from, their catalog is extensive. We have had great customer service as well with Infosec IQ, any issues we have (which is rare) are resolved always in a timely manner." — CFO
- "We have been utilizing Infosec for nearly a year now, and the overall experience is absolutely outstanding. I have had to place a call with support on a few occasions and the turn-around time, and the level of knowledge among their team is head and shoulders above any of their competitors." — Chief Technology Officer
- "The phishing simulation campaigns have been effective in reducing the 'click rates' of employees being enticed to open and click on suspicious emails. All of this has contributed to making technology security-related awareness more a part of the casual culture of our organization. Support for the software has also been responsive." — Associate Computer Manager
Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber-secure at work and home. The platform includes over 2,000 awareness and training resources to equip organizations with everything they need to prepare employees to detect, report and defeat cybercrime. In 2021, Infosec IQ added 1,600 new awareness training resources and launched three security awareness learning series, including the first and only Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games, offering a new way to engage learners while teaching cybersecurity basics.
Read what verified Infosec IQ clients have to say on Gartner Peer Insights™.
Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500, have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 4 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
*Gartner, "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Awareness Computer-Based Training", Peer Contributors, 24 December 2021.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Media Contact
Michael Becce, MRB Public Relations, Inc., 7327581100, mbecce@mrb-pr.com
Kate Rodgers, Infosec, 608.243.7765, kate.rodgers@infosecinstitute.com
SOURCE Infosec Institute