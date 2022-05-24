Selected from hundreds of security vendors as one to watch at RSA Conference 2022
MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced they were named a Visionary in the inaugural Vendor Vision report by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm. The report highlights the top ten preeminent security companies in their respective categories exhibiting during the 2022 RSA Conference at San Francisco's Moscone Center, June 6-9.
"RSA Conference brings together hundreds of leaders from across the security industry, and with it attendees looking to find partners that can help them improve their overall security environment," said Jim Chilton, general manager at Infosec. "Infosec is proud to be recognized as a visionary for taking a different approach to security training through learner-centric content and combining security awareness with workforce development."
Recognized for delivering the right training to the right people at the right time, Infosec helps organizations strengthen their security posture, reduce risk and meet compliance by providing cyber-education for every role within an organization. Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ aim to meet learners where they are, providing them with timely and engaging content that works to fill the growing cyber skills gap.
"While other vendors focus on augmenting the human element through technology, Infosec seeks to strengthen the historically 'weak link' and turn it into the strongest,' said Chris Steffen, Managing Research Director for EMA. "By combining security awareness training with workforce development, organizations can not only create a more resilient workforce but also develop information security practitioners from within. Organizations looking to revolutionize and build their security culture would do well to partner with a solutions provider like Infosec."
See the full list of vendors recognized in the report here. Infosec will be exhibiting at the RSA Conference in booth 3324 in the South Expo Hall, and more information regarding the conference can be found here.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
