New partnership provides transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses with annual scholarship opportunities to pursue careers in cybersecurity
MADISON, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Infosec Institute, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced a new Infosec Gives Partner, VetJobs. VetJobs is a leading veteran charity organization providing job placement and ongoing career progression to veterans, transitioning military and military spouses.
The Infosec Gives Partner Program enables partners to award three annual Infosec Accelerate Scholarships — fully funded by Infosec — through their organization. Each Infosec Accelerate Scholarship provides qualified recipients lifetime access to Infosec Skills, the leading security and IT skill development platform with over 1,000 hours of hands-on cybersecurity training. Each lifetime Infosec Accelerate Scholarship is valued at $15,000.
As the second official Infosec Gives partner, VetJobs will award three scholarships to a transitioning service member, veteran, national guardsman, reservist, or military spouse, enabling them to build and enhance their cybersecurity skills. Beyond the annual scholarships, the Infosec and VetJobs partnership provides discounted online technical training opportunities to VetJobs technology program participants through the Infosec Skills platform.
"We've been committed to helping veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment for over 15 years," says Stacy Bayton, VetJobs Sr. Executive Vice President. "Partnerships like this are critical to ensuring that our military, veterans, and military spouses have the skills they need for placement in high demand, high growth careers. We look forward to expanding our work with Infosec and increasing the placement of veterans and military spouses into key cyber roles around the world."
Infosec's technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, includes over 1,200 learning resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, labs, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise.
"We are honored to partner with VetJobs to provide these cybersecurity training and upskilling opportunities to the military community. This partnership will set up our veterans for a rewarding career in a booming industry and help fill the millions of open cyber roles worldwide with these talented individuals. We look forward to extending our Infosec Skills resources to help place veterans and their families in these critical cyber roles," said Jack Koziol, Infosec SVP, GM and founder.
To learn more about the scholarships and to apply via VetJobs, click here.
Scholarship applications will open on April 18, 2022 and will close May, 13 2022.
About VetJobs
The mission of VetJobs.org and MilitarySpouseJobs.org is to expand employment opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses. It has run the most successful career assistance model for more than a decade and its family of websites has become the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers looking to attain a rewarding career and maximize their earnings. VetJobs along with its sister websites are the very first charity organizations to surpass 77,000 confirmed hires helping transitioning service members, veterans, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses connect to high-earning careers.
About Infosec Gives
Our 1-1-1 philanthropic commitment, Infosec Gives, puts into action the Infosec mission of empowering all people with the skills and resources they need to succeed. Each year Infosec Gives contributes 1% of our product, 1% of our profit and 1% of our peoples' time to social causes that embody employee passions and align with the company's core values. Over the past year, Infosec Gives has awarded $130,000 in cybersecurity scholarships, donated over $25,000 to causes employees are passionate about and over 700 hours to more than 70 organizations.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
