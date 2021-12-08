MADISON, Wis., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, the leading cybersecurity education company, today launched their Infosec Gives Partner Program and announced their first partner, the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC). Founded in 2012, WSC is a national 501(c)3 non-profit community focused on empowering women to succeed in the cybersecurity industry through programming, mentoring and hands-on education.
The Infosec Gives Partner Program enables partners to award three annual Infosec Accelerate Scholarships — fully funded by Infosec — through their organization. Each Infosec Accelerate Scholarship provides qualified recipients lifetime access to Infosec Skills, the leading security and IT skill development platform with over 1,000 hours of hands-on cybersecurity training. Each lifetime Infosec Accelerate Scholarship is valued at $10,000.
WSC is the first official Infosec Gives partner, awarding three scholarships to exceptional women in cybersecurity looking to enhance their skills. Beyond the annual scholarships, Infosec and WSC will partner to provide discounted online and in-person technical training opportunities to WSC members through the Infosec Skills platform.
"We are very excited to partner with the Infosec Gives Program. Giving our members access to ongoing hands-on training and learning not only helps us fulfill our mission but also helps us change the lives of women that may not have access to training or other growth opportunities. Lifetime access to training ensures our members continue to grow their skills for success," said Mari Galloway, CEO of WSC.
With over 3,000 members, WSC provides a space for women and girls to grow and learn about cybersecurity in a safe space. They also get the opportunity to build their community and network with those in places they aspire to be. From hands-on training to networking events to professional development, partner programs allow for expanding opportunities to build a toolbelt of a cyber professional.
"The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu's purpose closely aligns to our mission at Infosec: making cyber skills and knowledge accessible to everyone. Their organization truly exemplifies the power of community in cybersecurity and the potential we unlock when we invest in diversity, equity and inclusion. We're proud to partner with Women in Cyberjutsu to help close the cyber skills and diversity gap," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder.
Infosec's technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, includes over 1,200 learning resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, labs, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise. WSC members can access training discounts and scholarship information via their membership portal.
To learn more about Infosec Gives or apply to be a partner, click here.
About Women's Society of Cyberjutsu
Founded in 2012, the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) is a National 501(c)3 non-profit community, focused on empowering women to succeed in the cybersecurity industry. WSC's mission is to advance women in cybersecurity careers by providing programs and partnerships that promote hands-on training, networking, education, mentoring, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities: https://womenscyberjutsu.org/.
About Infosec Gives
Our 1-1-1 philanthropic commitment, Infosec Gives, puts into action the Infosec mission of empowering all people with the skills and resources they need to succeed. Each year Infosec Gives contributes 1% of our product, 1% of our profit and 1% of our peoples' time to social causes that embody employee passions and align with the company's core values. Over the past year, Infosec Gives has awarded $130,000 in cybersecurity scholarships, donated over $25,000 to causes employees are passionate about and over 700 hours to more than 70 organizations
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Media Contact
Michael Becce, MRB Public Relations, Inc., 7327581100, mbecce@mrbpr.com
Kate Rodgers, Infosec, 608-243-7765, kate.rodgers@infosecinstitute.com
SOURCE Infosec