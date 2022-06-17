Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills recognized as the Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Training and a Publishers Choice
MADISON, Wis., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company and part of Cengage Group, announced it won two coveted Global Infosec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The awards were announced last week during RSA 2022 in San Francisco, CA. Infosec was recognized for:
Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Training — Infosec Skills
Publisher's Choice Security Awareness Training — Infosec IQ
"The entire Infosec team is dedicated to providing learners with the most comprehensive and engaging content to upskill teams and build security cultures at scale. This recognition shows the value comprehensive training solutions deliver to organizations," said Jim Chilton, GM of Infosec and chief information officer at Cengage Group. "We are proud to have our learning platforms recognized by the cybersecurity experts and panel of judges at Cyber Defense Magazine."
Since its founding in 2004, Infosec has trained over 100,000 cybersecurity professionals through Infosec Skills courses and helped more than 5 million learners improve cybersecurity knowledge and safety at work and home with Infosec IQ training. With Infosec Skills, cybersecurity and IT professionals have access to 1,400+ hands-on cybersecurity resources, with the option to upgrade to boot camp style, instructor-led training to prepare for certifications. With Infosec IQ, organizations will continue to benefit from thousands of security awareness resources for training employees about cyber threats, phishing scams and cyber safety.
"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. The products from Infosec Institute are absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.
About Infosec
Infosec, part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
