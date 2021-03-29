MADISON, Wis., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Wisconsin State Journal Top Workplaces.
"As Infosec has grown, we've built an ambitious team who cares about making a difference in the online safety and security of our clients and our communities," said Jack Koziol, Infosec founder and CEO. "This award reflects our commitment to all employees who make our mission possible. I'm incredibly proud of our team's unrelenting focus on customer care, teamwork and inclusiveness. It's what makes Infosec such a great place to work."
The Wisconsin State Journal along with its partner, Energage, recognize and honor the top 45 employers in the Greater Madison area. For this year's Top Workplaces awards, Energage received nominations from more than 790 Madison community organizations. The annual list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by third-party employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.
Read what makes Infosec a 2021 Top Workplace here or watch the Madison Top Workplaces Virtual Event recognizing all this year's winners.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
As a University of Wisconsin alumnus, Koziol started Infosec in 2004 and has grown the company to a team of more than 150. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Infosec has additional offices in Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. Its recognition as a Madison Top Workplace follows other recent accolades including:
Top 100 Global Software Seller
Top 20 IT Training Company for tenth consecutive year
Customer Service & Support Department of the Year
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
