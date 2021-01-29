AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoSecAcademy.io, featuring hundreds of information security courses and certification training, now introduces to its library the CompTIA CySA+ certification training for individuals who want to advance in their cybersecurity careers. InfoSecAcademy.io is an information security workforce readiness and career enhancement platform that offers a library of courses in cybersecurity, security awareness, security management, incident response, secure coding, hacking & pentesting and network security. Some of the most in-demand certifications for which InfoSec Academy prepares candidates include Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH), CompTIA Security+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), CCNA Security, CCNP Security, and now CompTIA CySA+ among others, all available in the subscription model for individuals as well as organizations.
What is CompTIA CySA+?
CompTIA CySA+ is an IT workforce certification that allows candidates to be able to detect and prevent cyberthreats by applying behavioural analytics to devices and networks. It is an intermediate level certification that empowers certification holders to perform continuous security monitoring of the network traffic, look after the software and application security, automation, threat detection, and help individuals comply with the IT regulatory policies. The skills learned after preparing and getting CySA certified are broadly categorized by CompTIA in five different areas, including:
- Threat and Vulnerability Management
- Software and Systems Security
- Compliance and Assessment
- Security Operations and Monitoring
- Incident Response
This certification is a technically focused addition to CompTIA's security certifications. There is no prerequisite, but it is recommended by CompTIA to have CompTIA Network+ or Security+ or equivalent knowledge as well as 3-4 years in-field information security experience. The knowledge provided in the certification is more towards the practical side of IT security, which is why it features performance-based questions allowing appearing candidates to strengthen their grip on the concepts and become job-ready as they get certified.
What Roles Can CompTIA CySA+ Get You?
CompTIA CySA+ certification can get you hired in job roles like Cybersecurity Analyst, Threat Intelligence Analyst, Security Engineer, Compliance Analyst, Threat Hunter, Application Security Analyst.
Why Choose InfoSec Academy for CySA+ Preparation?
InfoSec Academy's Learn subscription gives access to over a hundred information security courses and certification training, including the CompTIA CySA+. All the courses are delivered as self-paced videos via an AI based cognitive learning platform CLIPP, that personalizes the learning experience according to the predefined IT career or project goals. The platform also features informal videos from various sources added to each course for enhanced learning, an expert community to engage with thousands of industry experts, professionals and students, as well as learning analytics that informs learners of their pace and performance in learning. All this is available at a highly affordable monthly subscription. Visit InfoSecAcademy.io for more information. Individuals can also start a 30-day free trial to explore the platform before paying anything at all.
