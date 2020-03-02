NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a global alliance to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud.
The collaboration will help enterprises -- including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare -- to transition, modernize and transform their enterprise workloads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud.
As part of the relationship, Infosys will also offer its clients access to Red Hat's portfolio of open source offerings on the IBM public cloud. This will provide enterprises a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities to accelerate the impact of their cloud-driven digital transformation.
Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "Enterprises cannot truly succeed at digital transformation without leveraging cloud - be it transforming processes, expanding into new markets, launching new products, automating operations or elevating customer experience, cloud is the true enabler to complete digital transformation. But enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data sensitive industries are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey. Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud."
Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM, said, "As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised. To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud, which was built with their specific needs in mind."
Infosys will be the first Global System Integrator to join the new IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, to help bring IBM public cloud services to clients via service providers. As part of the program, Infosys will be able to deploy technical expertise from IBM to support clients in their move to IBM public cloud. IBM will work with Infosys and its clients to speed efforts such as proof of concepts, running cloud pilots, staffing client innovation centers and other mechanisms designed to deliver value quickly and securely.
Through this alliance, Infosys employees from the cloud practice will participate in training and become certified on IBM public cloud. They will be able to implement solutions on the financial services-ready public cloud, developed by IBM, to help clients in the financial services industry address their need for regulatory compliance, security and resiliency. In addition, Infosys can offer its clients services around IBM's cloud native and open technologies, such as AI, blockchain, analytics and more. By tapping into these services, enterprises will be able to transition, modernize and transform their enterprise workloads and applications helping accelerate their digital transformation on public cloud.
With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, including RedHat OpenShift, the IBM public cloud is designed to extend the hybrid cloud strategies for the most complex enterprise workloads. It also helps provide preventative and compensatory controls for regulatory workloads, multi-architecture support and proactive and automated security, leveraging high level of encryption standards.
Infosys will leverage its vast experience, cloud capabilities and global reach to help clients migrate, modernize and transform workloads and solutions on IBM public cloud including application modernization (VMware Cloud Infrastructure and Red Hat OpenShift), mainframe modernization on public cloud, SAP HANA running on IBM Power Systems technology, IBM QRadar security analytics, e-commerce and an assortment of Infosys-led Industry Solutions. Infosys plans to invest in a dedicated IBM global cloud practice where employees would be fully trained and certified on IBM public cloud.
About Infosys Ltd
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.
About IBM Cloud
With over $21B in annual cloud revenue, IBM has built a leading enterprise hybrid cloud business. This includes a comprehensive range of as-a-service offerings, software, hardware and professional services that enable IBM to advise, move, build and manage cloud solutions across public, private and on-premises environments. Through its global network of more than 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries and 18 availability zones across 6 regions, IBM public cloud helps enterprises in all industries to meet security, resiliency, performance, and global deployment requirements. Built on an open source, multitenant environment, clients have secured access to an enterprise-grade IaaS and a leading PaaS that provides them with the latest developer capabilities and ready-to-go innovation engines. This includes more than 190 cloud-native APIs, such as AI, blockchain, IoT, serverless and quantum computing, and consistent function all the way to the edge.
For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg