CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoSystems, a trusted infrastructure, IT optimization, and cybersecurity company headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced today the company's 2021 status as an IBM Platinum Business Partner. This partner level indicates InfoSystems' ability to deliver transformative solutions and optimal outcomes for clients with IBM services.
Through IBM, a leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company, Platinum partners demonstrate high levels of customer satisfaction, show a demonstrated commitment to solutions and credentials across the IBM ecosystem, and guide clients to technology solutions from a business-first perspective.
"Our IBM Platinum Business Partner status assures clients we're capable and experienced at delivering excellent customer solutions across the IBM ecosystem," says Kelly Nuckolls, Vice President of Marketing & Alliances at InfoSystems. "For more than 25 years, we've been helping clients create and maintain solid, secure systems for a range of companies. Our Platinum-level designation shows our knowledge and experience with these programs and solutions, and this distinction directly correlates with our mission to help protect clients' IT systems and assets."
Platinum-level designation means InfoSystems and its technicians have achieved the highest level of partner and competency benchmarks. Other achievement entitlements through IBM include: IBM Global Financing (Expert); Power Systems (Specialist); Spectrum Storage Software (Expert); and Storage Systems (Expert).
Additionally, InfoSystems offers an on-premise Business Partner Innovation Center, unique in the Southeast region, that showcases the skills, solutions, and services of InfoSystems as an IBM Platinum Business Partner. These innovation centers further designate InfoSystems as a leader in new technology.
"Since our founding, we've been committed to the products and offerings from IBM, and over the years we've sought higher and higher levels of certification," says Keith Hales, COO at InfoSystems. "We're well-versed in the new and exciting applications from IBM that can transform businesses of any size."
ABOUT INFOSYSTEMS
Since 1994, InfoSystems has provided reliable IT solutions to build and maintain strong and secure systems for both SMB and enterprise organizations. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, InfoSystems' trusted team of experts specialize in traditional infrastructure, IT optimization and cybersecurity services, as well as next-gen solutions such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. Learn more by visiting http://www.infosystems.biz.
