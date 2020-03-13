OREM, Utah, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoTrax Systems CEO Scott Smith implements social distancing and work-from-home practices at all InfoTrax locations. "Our team members well-being and providing seamless services to our clients has always been our top priority and will continue to be our top priority amidst the COVID-19 epidemic," Scott Smith announced March 12, 2020.
InfoTrax is committed to keeping our team members, families, and community healthy and is instituting social distancing practices in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
This situation is unprecedented, and we are taking precautions to ensure everyone's well-being. Team members are strongly encouraged to work from home to help keep contact with others at a minimum. Common areas and conference rooms will be cleaned and remain unused until further notice.
We feel a deep responsibility to maintain services for our clients and have set up an infrastructure to support them no matter the circumstance. We are confident our clients will not notice a change in the quality of service they receive. We trust our team members to maintain professional working standards regardless of location.
During this ambiguous time, we've chosen to focus on what matters most to us: the safety and security of our workforce, communities, and clients. We encourage those who can make similar accommodations during this time to do the same.
