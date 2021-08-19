DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine has ranked Infoverity No. 3729 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Infoverity is a leading global provider of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, data governance and analytics, operational services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Infoverity's profile page on the Inc. 5000 list can be found online at https://www.inc.com/profile/infoverity and complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Founded in 2011, Infoverity has grown rapidly in recent years, with three year sales growth of 89 percent. This year's list marks the fourth time Infoverity has been ranked on the Inc. 5000. Infoverity is also included in the Financial Times America's Fastest Growing Companies 2021 list, as a Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine, a Best Place to Work by Business First and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld.
"We're deeply honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for a fourth year as one of the fastest growing companies in America," said Matt Wienke, President, Infoverity. "Our growth is driven by simplifying and maximizing the value of our clients' information. Our unique culture helps us to attract and retain the exceptional talent needed to create and deliver solutions our customers value."
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
The 2021 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
About Infoverity
Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting, and Managed Services that help large enterprises in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors. Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and Russia. For more information visit Infoverity.com.
