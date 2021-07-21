DUBLIN, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infoverity was included as a Representative vendor in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide of MDM External Service Providers (ESPs). Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm that provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting and Operational Services.
The Gartner analysis was compiled using a dedicated survey of MDM ESP firms that appear regularly in Gartner's interactions with clients, event attendees and software vendors, as well as in vendor briefings and other structured surveys of software vendor references.The 2021 Market Guide notes that external service providers for MDM help strengthen the foundation of digital business through many services, from strategy to implementation. Data and analytics leaders can use this Gartner research to help identify the characteristics of a service provider suitable for their MDM needs.
"Infoverity continues our significant growth through our focus on emerging trends such as cloud-based MDM solutions, the expertise of our employees, and the quality of our work with our global customers and partners," said Infoverity's CEO Matt Wienke.
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Infoverity
Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting, and Operational Services that help large enterprises in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors. Infoverity, a 100% employee-owned company, is on the Inc. 5000, recognized by IDG's Computerworld as one of the Best Places to Work in IT, as a Wonderful Workplace for Young Professionals and as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine and Business First. Infoverity's global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and Russia. For more information on Infoverity solutions, visit http://www.Infoverity.com, or contact us today.
