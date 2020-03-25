BEAUMONT, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, many businesses are turning to technologies such as infrared thermography to provide detection and prevention solutions. These tools are effective, but Gary Strahan, CEO of Infrared Cameras Inc, stresses that learning to properly use this equipment is critical.
"The fact of the matter is the American public has no idea how they work. Just like masks, toilet paper and hand gel, there has been a run on these point guns and sensors. But people are buying them and just don't know how to use them properly. It's a big issue," he warned.
ICI's sister company, Infrared Training Institute (ITI), provides a series of training classes to equip novice infrared camera users with integral skills. Educating the public on the role of infrared cameras in deterring the spread of the coronavirus is the company's top priority. Infrared camera buyers need to seek training and familiarize themselves with ISO/TR 13154 standards. Infrared Cameras Inc is the only facility in the southern United States that provides infrared thermography training for anyone wishing to further his or her knowledge in the field of Thermal Imaging.
ICI is a reputable source of information when it comes to infrared thermography for professional use. They have been designing and manufacturing infrared cameras, equipment, systems, and software to a wide variety of industries since 1995 and are an FDA-Cleared Medical Device manufacturer.
Classes take place at the ITI training center in Beaumont. Upcoming dates are as follows:
Level I Thermography
May 18th - May 21st
June 22nd - June 25th
Aug 24th - Aug 27th
Sept 21st - Sept 24th
Oct 19th - Oct 22nd
Dec 7th - Dec 10th
Level II Thermography
April 27th - April 30th
Level III Thermography
Dec. 14th - Dec. 17th
Because of COVID-19, the regular training schedule above is subject to change. Check the schedule online for updates: https://infraredtraininginstitute.com/training-info/infrared-training-institute-schedule/
