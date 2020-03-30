BEAUMONT, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Cameras Inc, a locally owned Texas company, is working to install their infrared cameras on metal detectors to allow quick skin temperature screenings in real-time. When placed on metal detectors in highly trafficked areas, these cameras can immediately detect if an individual has an elevated skin temperature. This technology is speedy, accurate, and non-invasive.
Once mounted to the metal detector, cameras display images on a screen using red and green lights to direct traffic, instructing each person to stop, remove their glasses, and remain still while it takes a reading. The machines can be set to sound an alarm if a certain temperature zone is detected.
Since January, ICI's sales have skyrocketed as countries all over the world have begun implementing screening procedures using the cameras in hospitals, airports, schools, cruise lines and factories. CEO of ICI, Gary Strahan, is currently working with the Centers for Devices and Radiological Health to advocate for using them in U.S. airports.
"We're building and calibrating these systems as fast as we can here in Beaumont, Texas," Strahan said. "What we're trying to do is ramp up."
It's important to note that proper training and environment are critical. Thermography is best suited for indoor use, as outdoor temperatures and wind can affect the readings, according to Strahan. Government buildings, airports, schools, factories and offices are ideal locations for the detectors.
About Infrared Cameras Inc.
Infrared Cameras Inc. has been designing and manufacturing infrared cameras, equipment, systems, and software to a wide variety of industries since 1995. ICI also offers custom designs, calibration, repairs, rentals, and thermography training to businesses and individuals all over the globe. ICI's goal is to develop and manufacture the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world.
Contact: Gary Strahan
(409) 861-0788 Phone
(866) 861-0788 Toll Free
236806@email4pr.com