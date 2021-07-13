RESTON, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of the recently launched Infrascale Backup & Disaster Recovery (IBDR) solution, Infrascale today announced the availability of five new IBDR appliance models for MSPs and VARs servicing SMB and mid-market companies. IBDR is a Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) hybrid cloud solution that prevents data loss and provides rapid recovery from crashes, ransomware/malware, natural disaster, human error, and all other forms of business disruption. With this new scale, Infrascale continues to show its commitment to eliminating downtime and data loss with new appliances that provide greater scalability and performance.
Refreshed Appliances for SMBs, More Storage to Accommodate End User Sweet Spot
As growth-minded extensions of current models, Infrascale now offers two new on-premises appliances. The new IBDR 970/4TB desktop and IBDR 1270/4TB 1U rack-mount models provide increased storage for customers seeking to protect data in the sweet spot for SMBs – roughly 1 TB – and to accommodate longer retention spans on the local appliance. In conjunction with the existing IBDR 970/2TB and IBDR 1270/2TB appliances, these new offers provide flexible and economical options for customers with small data sets, typical of SMB.
Robust Mid-Market Appliance Models -- High-Capacity SSD Storage with Double the Boot Capability
Due to the popularity of the recently launched IBDR appliances featuring solid-state storage drives (SSDs), Infrascale is introducing new IBDR appliances for mid-market customers seeking higher volumes of SSD storage to protect their data.
The new IBDR 1880 appliance comes in three versions: 30, 45, and 60 TB SSD. As with previously-announced SSD-based appliances, the new 1880 models are capable of higher IOPS (input/output operations per second) that, in turn, yield better performance for booted virtual machines. Additionally, with double the compute and RAM onboard, the 1880 boasts more than double the boot capacity of the 1780.
As with all IBDR solutions, customers may mix-and-match any of the new appliances to tailor an IBDR solution according to their specific needs – achieving the right balance of scale/performance/cost. The smallest SMBs through the largest mid-market customers can find a perfect combination and achieve the greatest flexibility when solving for their disaster recovery needs.
"In our ongoing quest to eliminate downtime and data loss, we've expanded the Infrascale lineup to address a key need of mid-market customers – protecting data and data operations at greater scale – more storage and more VMs. The new 1880s offer up to 60TB of performant SSD storage and serious power (compute and RAM) to boot more virtual machines (VMs) than we've ever been able to boot before" says Brian Kuhn, COO Infrascale.
Infrascale is an award-winning provider, recommended by leading independent industry experts, MSPs/VARs, and their end customers. With the introduction of the new IBDR appliance models, Infrascale continues to innovate and demonstrates its commitment to eliminate downtime and data loss.
About Infrascale
Founded in 2011, Infrascale provides comprehensive, cloud-based data protection by delivering industry-leading backup and disaster recovery solutions. Combining intelligent software with the power of the cloud, Infrascale removes the barriers and complexity of secure, offsite data storage and standby infrastructure for real-time disaster recovery. Trusted and recommended by leading independent industry experts, Infrascale equips its customers with the confidence to handle the unexpected by providing greater availability, better security, and less downtime when it comes to their data. Visit http://www.infrascale.com or follow us on Twitter at @Infrascale for more information.
