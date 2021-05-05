RESTON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrascale today announced it is being presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in Management and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Executive of the Year categories in the 19th Annual American Business Awards.
The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the US. All organizations operating in the US are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, and large and small.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry – were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
Over 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"The American Business Awards are among the industry's most prestigious, and winning this recognition is a significant accomplishment," said Russell P. Reeder, CEO of Infrascale. "Infrascale has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to not only get through the pandemic but to grow through it. Being recognized for these awards is proof that the hard work of each employee is paying off."
Implementing a new management team is a tough feat, and doing so in the midst of a global pandemic is nearly impossible. Infrascale won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Achievement in Management category for doing just that. The new management team knew that Infrascale's most important asset is the employees, so they worked with employees to redefine the company's purpose, vision, mission, and core values. Judges commended Infrascale on the ability to systematically focus on multiple initiatives such as customers, product improvements, finance, tech support, and operations, illustrating that Infrasale is ensuring that there are no stones left unturned.
Additionally, Lindsay Haun, SVP of Global Customer Success, was awarded a Silver Stevie Award in the Customer Service Executive of the Year category. Over the last year, Haun has helped modernize the Infrascale technical support team by rebuilding the process from the ground up. Over the course of six months, Infrascale's technical support team improved tickets closed within the first 24 hours by 36% and first response by 22%. Judges recognized Haun's ability to analyze and understand the issue at hand, as well as her commitment to excellence by starting from scratch rather than finding a "quick fix" like increased headcount.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Infrascale
Founded in 2011, Infrascale provides comprehensive, cloud-based data protection by delivering industry-leading backup and disaster recovery solutions. Combining intelligent software with the power of the cloud, Infrascale removes the barriers and complexity of secure, offsite data storage and standby infrastructure for real-time disaster recovery. Trusted and recommended by leading independent industry experts, Infrascale equips its customers with the confidence to handle the unexpected by providing greater availability, better security, and less downtime when it comes to their data. Visit http://www.infrascale.com or follow us on Twitter at @Infrascale for more information.
Contact:
Joe Casados
925.989.9813
Media Contact
Joe Casados, Bospar, +1 (925) 989-9813, joe@Bospar.com
SOURCE Infrascale