RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrascale today announced it is being presented with a Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Training Professional of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Customer Service Department of the Year.
"The Stevie Awards are among the industry's most prestigious, and winning this recognition is a significant accomplishment," said Russell P. Reeder, CEO of Infrascale. "Infrascale has taken the approach to not only take care of our customers immediate needs, but to go above and beyond their expectations and turn customers into evangelists. When you have the right team doing the right things, employees and customers win."
Implementing policies such as direct telephone call-back for inbound inquiries (versus email response), the Infrascale Technical Support team won a Gold Stevie Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category for its commitment to support experience fundamentals: increased efficiency, better resource utilization, smarter workflow, and improved accountability. Its customer service strategy includes cross-training all team members on all products and empowering each team member to own outcomes. Judges commended the Infrascale Technical Support team on its strong commitment to driving improvement and ability to permanently correct issues.
Additionally, Michael Lenardson, head of the Infrascale learning & development team, was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Training Professional of the Year category. Lenardson has modernized the Infrascale internal training programs and has leveraged innovative training techniques to markedly improve the performance of the Customer Success team. Judges recognized Lenardson's effort to continually work with the technical support engineers and ensure that the team and their managers are aware of areas of improvement and areas in which they thrive.
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them during our virtual event on April 14."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at stevieawards.com/sales/2021-stevie®-award-winners.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
About Infrascale
Founded in 2011, Infrascale provides comprehensive, cloud-based data protection by delivering industry-leading backup and disaster recovery solutions. Combining intelligent software with the power of the cloud, Infrascale removes the barriers and complexity of secure, offsite data storage and standby infrastructure for real-time disaster recovery. Trusted and recommended by leading independent industry experts, Infrascale equips its customers with the confidence to handle the unexpected by providing greater availability, better security, and less downtime when it comes to their data. Visit https://www.infrascale.com or follow us on Twitter at @Infrascale for more information.
