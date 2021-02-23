SHIRLEY, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past fall, during the evening hours while traffic was light, Infrasense evaluated the condition of the Lovell Road bridge over the Catacunemaug Brook in Shirley, Massachusetts. The evaluation was carried out using vehicle-based dual 1-GHZ antenna ground penetrating radar system to evaluate the condition of the structure. All of the testing was performed at low driving speed with no lane closures and no disruption to traffic. The GPR method collection was carried out according to ASTM specifications D6087-08(2015).
Following the field testing, the data was transferred to Infrasense's headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts for quality assurance (QA) review, analysis, and reporting. The analysis was completed with the support of internally developed proprietary software. The software is specifically catered to the analysis of GPR data for bridge deck and pavement applications. The analysis of the Lovell Road bridge data resulted in quantities and maps of concrete deterioration, rebar cover thickness and deck thickness. These results are delivered in a comprehensive report with descriptions of the data collection procedures, equipment, analysis methods, and results obtained.
This past year, Infrasense evaluated the condition of over 1000 bridge decks including nondestructive testing of decks in Wisconsin, Missouri, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, and Washington D.C. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of bridge structure types, including asphalt, concrete, and epoxy overlays, stay-in-place forms, slab on girders, one-way slabs, and box girders. We have handled structures ranging in size from small 20-foot long stream crossings to major river crossings and viaducts up to 3 miles in length.
