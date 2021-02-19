WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense recently evaluated the lower flange thicknesses of precast concrete box girders carrying Potter Hill Road and Airport Connector Road bridge decks in Hopkinton and Warwick, Rhode Island. The purpose of each survey was to determine whether the flange thicknesses were consistent with the design plans for each box girder. Each survey deployed ground penetrating radar (GPR) from the underside of the bridge. The Potter Hill Road bridge crosses the Pawtucket River, requiring a motorized boat to access the lower flanges for data collection. The Airport Connector Road bridge is located at T.F. Green Airport, where a boom lift was utilized during data collection.
Following the field surveys, the data was transferred to Infrasense's headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts for quality assurance (QA) review, analysis, and reporting. The analysis was completed using commercially available GPR software, with the support of internally developed proprietary software. The data was loaded into the software according to the carefully recorded pattern of data collection in order to create a spatially accurate representation of the survey area. The dataset was then used to calculate the bottom flange thickness and identify strand cover thickness in select areas. The results of the survey were presented in both graphical and tabular formats.
Infrasense provides nondestructive testing services for a wide range of structures, including pavements, bridge decks, parking structures, foundations, and tunnels. Infrasense is happy to work with clients to meet their project needs by using the most appropriate nondestructive technologies, including GPR, infrared thermography (IR), high-resolution visual imaging (HRV), sonic and ultrasonic, and electromagnetic induction. We have handled structures ranging in size from small 20-foot long stream crossings to major river crossings and viaducts up to 3 miles in length.
About Infrasense, Inc.
Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense engineers extract critical information using non-destructive methods from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website:
