LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comparesoft, the UK's leading B2B Software Marketplace, has announced a continuation of their partnership with Infraspeak.
Infraspeak is headquartered in Portugal with offices in London, San Francisco, Barcelona, and Florianopolis. Over 45,000 teams from companies like Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Engie, Intercontinental Hotels, and Hilton use Infraspeak.
Felipe Ávila da Costa, CEO and Co-founder from Infraspeak said "We have aggressive growth plans for the UK & Ireland, it is a priority for us to connect and speak with as many potential customers as possible. Comparesoft has definitely been an important enabler, presenting us to very interesting leads that become profitable great opportunities. That said, renewing our partnership with them was a straightforward decision".
Comparesoft connects software buyers with software vendors in an ad-free and information-rich platform. McLaren, Nike, US Military, Shell, and 6000 other businesses have used Comparesoft to identify the right software tools.
Prasanna Kulkarni, CEO of Comparesoft, said, "Infraspeak is a maintenance intelligence oriented platform. It is designed to address the requirements of asset owners as well as service providers. Creating maintenance programmes without requiring full details of assets is a powerful feature, which buyers on our platform are going to find appealing. We're glad to continue our association with Infraspeak and we're geared up to deliver even better results."
Backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia, Comparesoft uses artificial and human intelligence to match software buyer's requirements with relevant software vendors.
