PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons 2020 Award Ceremony was held virtually on December 16th at 12 pm PST featuring the winners of the IM100 Awards.
The IM100 Award recognizes 100 individuals who have contributed to the infrastructure industry through the iMason's strategic pillars - Education, Sustainability, and Diversity and Inclusion.
There were over 200 nominations for this prestigious award and comprised of many impressive accomplishments. These one hundred winners are making remarkable contributions towards the digital infrastructure industry. These winners span 11 different countries and 32 different companies.
The Infrastructure Masons congratulates the following IM 100 winners...
Ali Fenn
Amber Caramella
Amy Marks
Andrea Garrison
Andrew Jay
Andrew Schaap
Andrew Stevens
Annika Svensson
Ashley Ball
Bart Korink
Begona Cerdan
Beth Gentle
Bill Kleyman
Brian Davis
Cara Mascini
Carissa Clark
Carrie Goetz
Charisse Richards
Chris Crosby
Christina Abraham
Claudia Massey
Curt Belusar
Danielle Edberg
Darin Daskarolis
Debra Vieira
Dennis Cronin
Donata Guerrini
Doris Yeh
Dr. Julie Albright
Elizabeth Snyder
Emma Fryer
Emmeline Tang
"Eric Wilcox"
Fiona Lau
Frederic Xerri
Hannah Ormondroyd
Harkeeret Singh
Heather Dooley
Isabelle Kemlin
Ivonne Valdes
Jaime Leverton
Jarret Appleby
Jason Black
Jason Okroy
Jean He
Jeremy Rodriguez
Jim Harding
Joanna Soucy
Jocelyn Graham
John Schmidt
Kacey Armstrong
Katie O'Hara
"Keri Gilder"
Laurie Oswald
"Lee Kirby"
Lex Coors
Liz Raven
Lovisa Hagelberg
Maile Kaiser
Marc Bhuyan
Maria Riva
Mark Swift
Martin Lynch
Martin Murphy
Michael Lahoud
Michael Tobin
Nancy Novak
Narendra Sen
Patricia Rodriguez
Patrik Ohlund
Paul Finch
Paul Szurek
Peter Hopton
Peter Jones
Phillip Marangella
Rachel Peterson
Randy Brouckman
Raymond Tong
Rhonda Ascierto
Rob Johnson
Ryo Kurita
Santiago Suinaga
Sarah McComb
Serena DeVito
Skyler Holloway
Sophia Flucker
Spas Lazarov
Su Cheng Harris Simpson
Sunita Bottse
Sureel Choksi
Suzie Gleeson
Svein Atle Hagaseth
Tarun Raisoni
Terri Simpkin
Tom Moran
Tony Bishop
Tor Kristian Gyland
Yuval Bachar
Zahl Limbuwala
Zaid Ali Kahn
"Without the digital infrastructure that this community builds and operates, the world would slow down, even regress. But look at what we have been able to achieve during a global pandemic. This industry has delivered unprecedented growth even with significant limitations in travel, on-site access, supply chain deliveries, hiring and working with many people that we have yet to meet in person. We have pivoted. The innovation has continued. Companies have undergone massive digital transformations in very short periods of time and delivered results. In the midst of adversity, technology has never played such a critical part of our daily lives. It has become the great unifier."- Dean Nelson, CEO at Virtual Power Systems
ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE MASONS
Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org.