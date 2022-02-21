NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrastructure monitoring market is expected to grow by USD 10.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.76% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 29% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the infrastructure monitoring market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The government expenditure on the expansion of regional railway infrastructure will facilitate the infrastructure monitoring market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the regions to the growth of the infrastructure monitoring market size and actionable market insights.
Infrastructure Monitoring Players with key offerings:
The infrastructure monitoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering differentiated products through customized products and services to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Acellent Technologies Inc. - The company offers infrastructure monitoring for buildings, pipelines, bridges, and more.
- Campbell Scientific Inc. - The company offers infrastructure monitoring such as bridge monitoring, dam monitoring, mining, structural health monitoring, and geotechnical.
- GEOKON LLC - The company offers infrastructure monitoring for bridges, dams, geogrids, mines, piles, pipelines, groundwater, and many more.
- Mistras Group Inc. - The company offers infrastructure monitoring for amusement parks, bridges, commercial buildings, dams, airports, marine ports, and roads and rails.
- National Instruments Corp. - The company offers customized solutions for infrastructure monitoring and testing the health and performance of structures, large machinery, and types of equipment.
Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Drivers & Challenges
The infrastructure monitoring market is driven by the rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities. However, factors such as vulnerability to cyberattacks may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The infrastructure monitoring market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.
Infrastructure Monitoring Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Wireless - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Wired - size and forecast 2021-2026
Infrastructure Monitoring Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Infrastructure Monitoring Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 10.48 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.94
Performing market contribution
Europe at 29%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acellent Technologies Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., GEOKON LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Sixense Group, Spectris Plc, Structural Monitoring Systems plc, Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
- Research and development
- Developers or manufacturers
- Sales and distribution
- End-users
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21: Technology Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Technology
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Technology
5.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities
8.1.2 Surging capital investments in structural health monitoring
8.1.3 Aging infrastructure and superior benefits associated with infrastructure monitoring
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Vulnerability to cyberattacks
8.2.2 High installation costs of the systems
8.2.3 Lack of skilled technicians and professionals for deployment and calibration
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Adoption of automation and standardization in the maintenance and repair of civil infrastructure
8.3.2 Thriving IT and telecommunications industry
8.3.3 Rising incidences of catastrophic failure of infrastructure in recent years
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive Scenario
9.2 Overview
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 Acellent Technologies Inc.
Exhibit 49: Acellent Technologies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Acellent Technologies Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Acellent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 Campbell Scientific Inc.
Exhibit 52: Campbell Scientific Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Campbell Scientific Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Campbell Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 GEOKON LLC
Exhibit 55: GEOKON LLC - Overview
Exhibit 56: GEOKON LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 57: GEOKON LLC - Key offerings
10.6 Mistras Group Inc.
Exhibit 58: Mistras Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Mistras Group Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Mistras Group Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Mistras Group Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 National Instruments Corp.
Exhibit 62: National Instruments Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 63: National Instruments Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: National Instruments Corp.- Key news
Exhibit 65: National Instruments Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: National Instruments Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Sixense Group
Exhibit 67: Sixense Group - Overview
Exhibit 68: Sixense Group - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Sixense Group - Key offerings
10.9 Spectris Plc
Exhibit 70: Spectris Plc - Overview
Exhibit 71: Spectris Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Spectris Plc- Key news
Exhibit 73: Spectris Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Spectris Plc - Segment focus
10.10 Structural Monitoring Systems plc
Exhibit 75: Structural Monitoring Systems plc - Overview
Exhibit 76: Structural Monitoring Systems plc - Business segments
Exhibit 77: Structural Monitoring Systems plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Structural Monitoring Systems plc - Segment focus
10.11 Toshiba Corp.
Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Toshiba Corp.- Key news
Exhibit 82: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 Xylem Inc.
Exhibit 84: Xylem Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 85: Xylem Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 91: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
