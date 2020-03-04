ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InFront Compliance, Inc. ("InFront"), a technology-forward provider of vendor risk management solutions, today announced its official launch. Founded by seasoned technology lawyers with a deep understanding of the fast-evolving regulatory landscape, InFront offers a secure digital solution built on extensive expertise and an intuitive interface that is accessible across an entire organization.
At launch, InFront Compliance is focused on serving organizations in the highly regulated banking, credit union, fintech and defense industries. The firm's easy-to-use platform offers various capabilities that alleviate the burden of regulatory and operational compliance risk. These include:
- an updated library of compliance assessments, written in plain language, that makes it easy for organizations to gather relevant and comprehensive responses from vendors.
- robust and visually appealing digital reporting tools that can produce at-a-glance overviews and detailed audit trails
- vendor comparison capabilities that enable companies to conduct side-by-side evaluations of third parties' compliance exposures, informing a savvier decision-making process
- dynamic workflows that allow for seamless delegation and collaboration across multiple departments
- timely notifications that ensure companies are continually apprised of the latest regulations and are reminded to recertify, as needed.
"As long-time technology lawyers, we have observed the frustrations and costs that business leaders encounter in trying to keep up with constantly evolving regulations," said Melissa Koch, co-founder and CEO of InFront Compliance. "We knew there had to be a better way – that's why we built a solution that makes it easy for stakeholders across all departments to remain apprised of, and compliant with, regulatory requirements. Furthermore, we enable them to identify any blind spots in their vendors' compliance, which can accelerate contract closing and drive business growth."
Alia Luria, co-founder and chief technology officer at InFront Compliance, added: "Many organizations are still using spreadsheets to manage their compliance requirements, which is an outdated and inefficient practice that exposes them to unnecessary risk. Our scalable solution is poised to help companies reduce their compliance costs, create a culture of accountability, and empower innovation."
InFront Compliance is an alumnus of the highly selective Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars in Tel Aviv. It was through this program that InFront attracted the attention of multinational investment bank and financial services company Barclays PLC, which InFront is now proud to count among its clients at launch. For more information about InFront Compliance and its offerings, please visit www.infrontcompliance.com.
