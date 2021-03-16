OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer identity management expert Infutor today introduced a new CFO as well as senior sales, strategy and marketing leaders as it looks to accelerate growth both organically and through additional acquisitions in 2021. Drew Thomas has joined as CFO, Rachel Calomeni has joined as SVP of Sales, Todd Schoenherr has joined as VP of Strategy, and Zora Senat has been promoted from VP of Strategic Partnerships to SVP of Marketing and Partnerships.
"This set of talent is a huge win coming into 2021 and will open doors to develop new relationships with brands and more quickly deliver on our aggressive solutions and strategy roadmap," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor. "The cookieless future and new data privacy rules mean identity will become a core asset to marketers, if it hasn't already. Drew, Rachel, Todd and Zora are top-performing leaders in their respective areas with a variety of experience enabling brand marketers, martech agencies and partners to capitalize on our new market offerings."
Infutor CFO Drew Thomas is a successful investment banking and software executive with experience helping lead multiple high growth private equity-backed technology businesses and overseeing more than 30 acquisitions totalling $8 billion in aggregate transaction value throughout his career. Prior to joining Infutor, he was VP of corporate strategy and development, where he led accounting, finance, corporate strategy, and M&A for government technology company Granicus, a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners. He also was previously VP of corporate development for cybersecurity firm Webroot, a portfolio company of TCV.
"I'm excited to join Infutor at its inflection point to help the company scale and accelerate growth," added Thomas. "Privacy-compliant identity is a critical need in the market and my financial strategy and acquisition management background as well as familiarity with cybersecurity and privacy will be helpful as Infutor continues to mature in strategic finance and inorganic growth as the company evolves its winning solution."
As SVP of Sales, Rachel Calomeni will combine her adtech and martech sales leadership experience with her brand manager background to build a collaborative sales team that can help forge new brand relationships for Infutor. Previously, she led the Advertising and Media solutions sales team at data and analytics company, Numerator, and held an executive sales role at Visual Measures and The Central Group. Her background also includes 14 years as a brand and product manager at P&G.
Also new to Infutor is VP of Strategy Todd Schoenherr, an established product and technology leader with more than 20 years' experience leveraging innovative technology to solve business challenges. With deep adtech, martech and identity resolution experience, Schoenherr previously led product management at mParticle, a leading CDP for consumer brands, and is a former Chief Product Officer for Signal. He was also previously a VP at Guild Capital, a boutique venture capital firm focused on growth media and technology companies, and worked at Orbitz and Accenture.
Infutor's new SVP of Marketing and Partnerships, Zora Senat, was promoted from her previous VP of Strategic Partnerships role. An established tech and marketing entrepreneur, she joined Infutor in 2019 and has helped build and grow Infutor's channel partnerships. Prior to Infutor, Senat quickly rose to the rank of President at Exact Data, beginning as the first marketing staff member and rapidly being promoted to VP of Marketing and Operations, CMO and then President.
Infutor has continued to demonstrate strong business growth and employer benefits year over year. In 2020, the company was recognized as a MarTech BreakThrough Company of the Year, and recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and ranked #64 on the Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work list.
About Infutor
Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. A privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.
Media Contact
Meggan Manson, Young & Associates, 3013716995, megganm@yapr.com
SOURCE Infutor