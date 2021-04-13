OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer identity management expert Infutor today announced that its Total Consumer Insights, a robust third-party dataset with privacy-compliant behavioral and household attributes, scored among the top providers for age in a Q1 2021 Data Quality Truthscore Report of consumer data quality by Truthset.
As one of 11 data providers ranked in Truthset's Q1 2021 Data Quality Truthscore Report, Infutor's record-level consumer data scored in the top tier for age+gender, age, gender, relationship status and renters. Infutor's Total Consumer Insights data accuracy ranked especially high in identifying the elusive young adult, scoring 34 percent better than the average of all providers in correctly identifying 18 to 24-year-olds. Infutor's data accuracy also excelled in Relationship Status, placing third among all the data providers, and ranked second for identifying Single audiences with an index of 129 against the average score.
"At Infutor, we take pride in our data's accuracy and we're proud to be able to validate its quality with Truthset's independent assessment," said Kevin Dean, COO of Infutor. "Marketers and brands rely on Infutor's market-leading data accuracy to ensure they can effectively segment their customers and prospects, improve predictive models and better target campaigns."
Truthset, the first company to measure the accuracy of record-level consumer data, scores datasets across critical demographic attributes and their quarterly assessments are independent, agnostic and transparent.
"We commend Infutor for their impressive data quality and for demonstrating their commitment to transparency by stepping up to have their data scored," said Scott McKinley, CEO and founder of Truthset. "Data accuracy is critical for the advertising ecosystem to be able to leverage the power of data-driven marketing."
A multi-sourced, large-scale deterministic dataset, Infutor's Total Consumer Insights provides privacy-compliant demographic attributes on 266 million US consumers across 120 million households. Marketers use this rich data to drive online and offline segmentation and predictive models.
About Truthset
Founded in 2019, Truthset is a data intelligence company focused exclusively on validating the accuracy of consumer data. The company helps brands build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset does not sell data and is not a data broker; it compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. To learn more about Truthset, visit http://www.truthset.io.
About Infutor
Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. A privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.
