OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer identity management expert Infutor today announced a partnership with housing and demographic analytics PropTech startup ICONYCS. With Infutor's robust historical property and Prop estate data, ICONYCS will enhance its socio-economic property trend solutions for analysts, risk managers, traders, and public and government service providers.
Founder and CEO of ICONYCS and real estate veteran David Van Waldick commented, "From the initial concept phase, job one has been to promote home ownership opportunity for every eligible person in the U.S. With Infutor's unrivaled historical property data set, we can further segment critical data to ensure home ownership is more inclusive in all aspects – including lenders' marketing, financing, and allocation decisions – and the American Dream of home ownership can be achieved by more."
Ownership and investment in real estate has emerged as a key political, economic, and social issue. ICONYCS' leading edge socio-economic analytics platform with powerful Microsoft BI reporting functionality enables end users and strategic partners to scan markets nationwide and identify real estate centric data points and create intuitive nodes.
"It's incredibly rewarding to partner with organizations like ICONYCS that are working to disrupt markets and expand access to housing inventory for more Americans," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor. "We are proud to be a data partner to ICONYCS as they work to help their clients better understand and gain access to complex socio-economic housing shifts."
Infutor compiles deterministic, authoritative and permissible data from sources such as telephone data, deed and property information, subscription services and numerous other privacy and security-compliant sources. Infutor combines these records into a single identity graph that identifies individuals and links first-party data to those profiles. The result is a list of unique individual residential histories and demographic details. Infutor and ICONYCS data sets are available via Snowflake's Data Marketplace.
About ICONYCS
ICONYCS offers a strategic suite of tools and solutions to market interests in residential real estate as key drivers of political, economic, and socially challenging issues. ICONYCS has engaged to design, develop, and market to end users and strategic partners, a Socio-Economic Home Ownership analytic system. Now market analysts, strategic managers, lenders, insurers, academics, news media, government, and other public and private users will be able to scan nationwide markets down to the state, county, community, neighborhood, and property level and identify Real estate centric data points and create intuitive nodes. For more information, visit http://www.iconycs.com.
About Infutor
Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. In the past year, Infutor has been named to the Inc. 5000 list and recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. Infutor is a privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners. Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.
