OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just six months after launching its most robust consumer dataset to date, consumer identity management expert Infutor today introduced premium packages for its award-winning Total Consumer Insights solution. Offering additional consumer-centric attributes for auto, property, and health & wellness data as well as additional email and phone identity markers, the premium data packages further enhance the 360-degree view of the consumer.
Extending the multi-sourced, large-scale deterministic dataset that Infutor's Total Consumer Insights delivers, the premium packages further amplify consumer profiles, e.g., the cars in Joe's driveway, characteristics of the home he occupies, his propensity to be committed to preventative care, and more.
The Total Consumer Insights premium packages also include additional email and phone extensions for seamless data linkage and activation. The result is a powerful dataset that marketers can use to drive segmentation and predictive models but also power omnichannel activation and acquisition campaigns.
"Our ability to seamlessly stitch together auto, property, and health and wellness data at an individual consumer level, along with the demographic and behavioral attributes and identity markers we maintain, is unparalleled," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor. "We've taken out the leg work for marketers who want a single source to organize and enrich their identity data through a consumer-centric lens."
Infutor's Total Consumer Insights makes marketers' contact databases more actionable by providing access to supplemental privacy-compliant behavioral and household attributes on 266 million US consumers across 120 million households. These signals coupled with Infutor's Identity Resolution capabilities enable marketers to anchor first, second and third-party data sources to the national population with Infutor serving as both the onboarder and enrichment provider.
In August, Total Consumer Insights was named the "Best Contact Database Solution" in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
About Infutor
Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly named to the Inc. 5000 list and recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. A privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.
Media Contact
Meggan Manson, Young & Associates, 3013716995, megganm@yapr.com
SOURCE Infutor