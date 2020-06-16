ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico Group, the global leader in seamless payments, today announced that Damian Tanenbaum has been appointed as head of customer delivery and chief operating officer (COO) for North America. He brings 25+ years of operations leadership experience and has a track record of delivering world-class support within the payments industry. This appointment will help the conpany continue to deliver on its commitment to providing its industry partners and merchant customers in a variety vertical markets, including retail, grocery, food & beverage, hotel & lodging and healthcare, among others with the ability to drive better customer experiences.
"To expand Ingenico Group's position as a technology leader in the payments industry, continuing to evolve our software and hardware solutions, as well as our services and support offerings, is paramount to helping our partners and customers stay ahead of consumer expectations," said Peter Stewart, EVP of North America for Ingenico Group. "As we look to deliver this commitment, Damian Tanenbaum's wealth of payment industry experience and operational excellence will be critical in how we serve our customers moving forward."
Prior to joining Ingenico Group, Tanenbaum most recently served as SVP of operations for TSYS and Global Payments Inc. (formerly Cayan), where he led customer experience, quality, back office, deployment, process improvement, learning and the contact centers. He was integral in the development of Cayan's gateway infrastructure that enabled it to quickly adapt and grow with customer needs. Tanenbaum has also held operations leadership roles at Pivotal Payments and Fifth Third Processing Solutions. With this experience, Tanenbaum comes to Ingenico with a track record of developing realistic, data-driven strategies to improve measurable efficiencies with complex, global organizations.
"I'm excited to have joined the Ingenico North America team and look forward to collaborating with the team to drive operational excellence," said Tanenbaum. "As a long-standing member of the payments industry, I've always admired the solutions, services and support provided by the company and have high expectations on how we can deliver even more scalable, reliable, customer-centric and innovative solutions."
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world's best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.
www.ingenico.com
@ingenico
For more experts' views, visit our blog.
North America Media Contact
Mike Nourie
Senior Communications Manager
(T): 770-298-1945
Email: michael.nourie@Ingenico.com
Contacts / Ingenico Group Corporate
Media Relations
Hélène Carlander
(T): +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04
helene.carlander@ingenico.com
Investors Relations
Laurent Marie
(T): +33 (0)1 58 01 83 24
laurent.marie@ingenico.com