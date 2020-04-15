WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, a unique collective of software solutions serving the vacation and property management industries, has joined the fight to protect the vacation rental industry by donating to the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) Advocacy Fund. The fund enables the association to create tangible assets that can be utilized by everyone in the vacation rental industry when faced with regulatory burdens, including studies and direct lobbying efforts.
The vacation rental industry faces wide-ranging regulatory and policy issues, including overreaching local policies, outright bans, and unfair taxation. The donation will significantly further efforts to advance and build a stronger advocacy presence for the vacation rental community.
Toby Babich, VRMA Board President stated, "We welcome and appreciate Inhabit IQ's donation to the VRMA advocacy fund and their commitment to the vacation rental community. This contribution will allow us to further our effort in providing tangible assets for our members and the greater industry. Due to the ongoing pandemic and crisis, it is vitally important that the vacation rental community advocates for their industry to ensure fairness in economic recovery efforts by explaining the value we bring to the travel and tourism ecosystem."
Scott Butler, Inhabit IQ's Executive Vice President, added, "Recognizing the challenges professional property managers face at the federal, state, and local levels of government, we understand the great need for meaningful advocacy resources. Inhabit is especially gratified to contribute to industry revitalization efforts on the heels of the pandemic that has temporarily hindered vacation travel, which is such a hallmark of American life. We are grateful for the impactful work done by VRMA and anticipate continued success as we respond to the difficulties presented in 2020."
So far this year the VRMA Advocacy Fund allowed for a concerted effort to create protections for professional property managers in Georgia, through direct lobbying and the industry's first Georgia vacation rental economic impact study. More information about this impact study can be found here.
About Inhabit IQ
Inhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Our brands' strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. We believe that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across our ecosystem. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.
About the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA)
Founded in 1985, the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) is a professional trade association that represents the vacation and holiday rental property management and hospitality industries. Headquartered in the United States, membership includes professional vacation rental managers and industry suppliers in countries throughout the world. VRMA provides research, information, education and networking opportunities, promotes the value of the vacation rental experience and drives industry growth and professionalism. For more information, visit vrma.org, vrmaadvocacy.org, call +1 (202) 367-1179 or email vrma@vrma.org.
