SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- Jefferies Healthcare Conference; Wednesday, June 2nd at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time
- JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference; Thursday, June 17th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
The investor conference presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations. The webcasts will be available for 60 days following the event.
About Inhibrx, Inc.
Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
858-366-3243
