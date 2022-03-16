LAKE MARY, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, the team at Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW), a former division of MTS Software Solutions, Inc. has been awarded Diamond Support Partner status by Hyland. The Diamond Award is an annual recognition for partners that have gone above and beyond to make sure the entire Hyland Community is supported with excellence. These annual efforts include extensive training and certifications to ensure content services expertise throughout the ISW team.
With continual investment in their people, products, and relationships, ISW supports clients through the ever-changing technology and business landscape. Over the past year, the team at ISW was converted from a division of MTS Software Solutions to a separate company that can provide even stronger support to customers through consulting services and technologies. Being honored with this award, as part of the Hyland Partner Virtual Event Series, confirms that ISW continues to provide strong support to help customers succeed.
"Our ISW team takes pride in the support they provide customers. We are honored to be recognized as one of the elite Diamond Support Partners again this year, showcasing our mutual commitment to the success of our customers. ISW has enjoyed fourteen years as an Authorized OnBase Solution Provider with Hyland and looks forward to more," said Ross Smith, CEO at Initium SoftWorks.
"Our partner programs include the best and brightest leaders within the industry offering the most innovative technology to optimize processes, empower employees and connect customers. We congratulate Initium SoftWorks for its commitment to customer success and achievement as a Diamond Support Partner award winner," said Bob Dunn, vice president of global partner programs at Hyland.
The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners. They provide expertise and hands-on support for Hyland's content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.
About Initium SoftWorks LLC
Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW) is the renewed commitment to long-term positive relationships for the software/services division of MTS Software Solutions, Inc. (MTS) and is a trusted software and consulting resource backed by over 30 years of client digital transformation success. Working in concert with their client to architect an integrated system, the ISW team improves their client's current line of business systems and significantly enhances critical operations. Clients choose the ISW team for their approach in delivering solutions based on industry-leading content management, business process automation technologies, and award-winning customer support. For more information, visit their website: http://www.iswhub.com.
About Hyland
Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.
