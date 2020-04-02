- InitLive's software enables nonprofits, hospitals, community groups, and the public sector to mobilize people to help their cause.
OTTAWA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InitLive, a software company specializing in volunteer management solutions, has announced it is donating its software to organizations who need to mobilize people to aid in the COVID-19 relief efforts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made an unprecedented impact globally and now requires a coordinated effort to provide help to those individuals who are most vulnerable. The InitLive software platform is trusted by non-profit organizations worldwide to streamline operations throughout the recruitment, scheduling, and deployment phases of their programs.
The United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County is using this donation to scale operations to meet the new demand. "We're excited to work with InitLive to recruit and deploy volunteers in our community's WE COVID Care Coalition, as we mobilize to feed vulnerable people and help those who are at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic." commented Andrew Bothamley, VP, Finance & Operations.
"This crisis is negatively impacting each and every one of us, however, we must all act swiftly to do our part to help" stated Chris Courneya, CEO. "Our goal is to provide the tools these groups need to quickly mobilize temporary workforces in their communities, and we will be working with each organization to address their unique challenges."
This donation is ideal for groups struggling to meet the needs of their community causes, as they're utilizing outdated systems and processes including disconnected webforms and spreadsheets. All organizations are encouraged to adhere to their local public health officials for guidance when planning to mobilize large groups of volunteers for COVID-19 relief.
For more information on InitLive's donation program, please sign up on our website here - https://www.initlive.com/mobilize-covid-19-relief
About InitLive
InitLive is a software company based in Ottawa, Canada, founded in 2013 by Ottawa-natives and mother-daughter team Debbie and Melissa Pinard. InitLive is a world-class technology platform, offering operational excellence to non-profit organizations and live event producers while empowering staff and volunteers with the tools they need to thrive. InitLive is the only scheduling, recruitment, and communications tool designed for both live events and day-to-day volunteer management. InitLive provides a free mobile app to keep the team connected: track check-ins, manage a dynamic schedule, assign new tasks, and communicate emergencies discreetly.