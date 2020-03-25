SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in operational learning solutions, announced today that its new webinar, A New Decade of Learning and Development: What's Here and What's Coming, is available for download. Featuring Redthread Research Co-founder and Principal Analyst Dani Johnson, the webinar highlights trends in the learning and development (L&D) sector, including how employees are viewed, how the sector is evolving and ways in which new learning technologies can propel forward-thinking initiatives.
"We are pleased to make our webinar available to help L&D professionals effectively adapt to the needs of today's evolving workforce, while meeting the demands of businesses that are moving at a faster pace than ever," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Dani shares valuable insights that reinforce trends we're seeing with our customers. These include the importance of empowering employees with the right tools, delivering real-time and just-in-time learning in the flow of work and employing a more holistic approach with an interconnected learning technology framework."
Takeaways from the webinar include:
- The Importance of Viewing Employees As Human, Empowered and Varied - There are four traits related to how humans learn, and L&D professionals can leverage and develop these traits to make employees perform better. Employees also can be empowered with the right tools and access to information, as well as how to address the varied goals and needs of today's multigenerational workforce.
- How Learning and Development is Evolving - Budgets are now increasing as senior leaders better understand the need for training and reskilling to deliver results in a fast-changing business environment. At the same time, L&D is becoming more holistic, with a technology framework that expands the focus into several key areas. Greater attention also is being put on enabling just-in-time learning within the flow of work, and using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform growing quantities of data into actionable insights.
- Leveraging Technology for Success - Technology can be a great enabler, or hindrance to learning if not adapted correctly. Common applications like Slack, YouTube, Google, PowerPoint, LinkedIn, Zoom and others may help augment learning, while firewalls and other security solutions may hamper employee access and continued L&D. Use of AI and ML also can support new applications that facilitate important L&D functions, such as "nudging" (delivering smaller bits of information), coaching and business technology integrations.
The complete webinar is available for download at A New Decade of Learning and Development: What's Here and What's Coming.
About Inkling
Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.