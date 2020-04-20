COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation, the pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, today announced completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I audit of the company's internal controls and systems.
The SOC 2 reporting standard is an auditing procedure widely recognized as the industry standard in adherence to security controls for service organizations. The report provides an independent assessment issued by a third party auditor of an organization's security and privacy control environment that demonstrates how securely a company manages and protects its customer data and how effectively their controls operate.
Deloitte, the leading multinational professional services company, completed INKY's audit in compliance with the Trust Services Criteria developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 compliance is intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that require detailed information and assurance about the controls at an organization relevant to the following principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy.
"Our SOC 2 report from Deloitte will give our enterprise customers the certainty that INKY not only has appropriate information security controls in place, but that these have been vetted by an industry-leading auditor," said Dave Baggett, CEO and Co-Founder, INKY.
INKY underwent a comprehensive evaluation process to analyze then verify the stated description of its system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. This report can play an important role in the overall oversight of the organization, its vendor management programs, regulatory compliance, and internal corporate governance and risk management processes.
About INKY
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/
