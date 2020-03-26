LEWISTON, Idaho, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Cellular today announced plans to join the Rural Cloud Initiative, a nationwide strategic alliance with Trilogy Networks to accelerate digital transformation in the 2nd most diverse agricultural region in the US. This relationship will pair Trilogy's distributed cloud platform with Inland Cellular's wealth of network assets in Eastern Washington and North Central Idaho.
This alliance allows Trilogy to extend its expertise in Edge Cloud Computing and low latency networking to family farms and multi-national corporations focused on precision agriculture across rural America. Edge Computing optimizes the interaction of IoT sensors & devices with Cloud applications by bringing compute and storage closer to the sources of data. This dramatically reduces latency and bandwidth requirements, enabling automation of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers will have access to accurate data captured in real time from connected devices throughout their farm during the entire crop cycle.
"The Precision Agriculture segment has been keenly focused on solutions to drive the next generation of efficiency in agricultural output," said George Woodward, President & CEO of Trilogy Networks. "We are at the genesis of what converged technologies can achieve. The power of Edge computing within feet of the crops is a game changer. Trilogy's LinX network and Multi-Tenant Edge solutions will enable the most efficient and highest quality food production on earth."
"The first phase of our alliance includes the deployment of high capacity compute and storage at our data center, within our central offices, and throughout several cell sites across Northern Idaho, Central & Eastern Washington and Western Montana," said Chip Damato, Executive Vice President, Inland Cellular. "This forward-looking initiative delivers real-time analytics at the far Edge of our network covering thousands of square miles of rich agricultural lands."
