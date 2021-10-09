TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group announced five real estate property management and investment-focused companies and 12 real estate startups that will be exhibiting at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26 – 28, 2021.
Inman Connect is a multi-day event where nearly 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, agents, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.
The Property Pavilion will house companies that are uniquely positioned to help individuals and companies with residential property management and investment efforts. The Inman audience of real estate professionals demonstrates significant overlap with these services.
Startup Alley offers turnkey exhibit space for emerging companies to introduce their innovative new brands and solutions. Many past participants have gone on to be major players in the real estate industry, and attendees look forward to discovering the next wave of opportunities.
Companies featured in the Property Pavilion will include:
AirDNA
airdna.co
AirDNA helps real estate agents, brokers and investors capitalize on the explosive growth of Airbnb by turning short-term rental data into actionable analytics. Their proprietary channel matching and reservation algorithms enable them to deliver accurate property-level valuations for a short-term rental across Airbnb and HomeAway/Vrbo in 80,000 markets worldwide.
AvantStay
AvantStay is the premier next generation hospitality platform in real estate. They are redefining the way in which people travel, transact and invest. AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points.
BiggerPockets
BiggerPockets makes it easy for aspiring real estate investors to get deals with its unique combination of educational content, property analysis calculators, investor-friendly agent marketplace matching, and a community of more than 2 million members.
Lima One Capital
Lima One Capital is the nation's premier lender for residential real estate investors. Lima One partners with investors of all experience levels by financing fix-and-flip projects, rental properties and portfolios, new construction builds, and multifamily bridge loans. Lima One provides exceptional service marked by fast due diligence, closings, and draw approvals thanks to in-house underwriting, construction management, and servicing.
Local Logic
locallogic.co
Local Logic's platform analyzes billions of data points to create valuable insights on services like schools, character and transportation, for more than 200 million properties, and 52K+ neighborhoods, in the U.S. and Canada. Those insights are used today by major brands for marketing, analysis and consumer search. Local Logic data is used by real estate companies like Ivanhoe Cambridge, CoreLogic, RE/MAX, Zumper, REALTOR.ca, and is a proud NAR REACH alumni.
Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:
Ascend Lead Sites
Ascend Lead Sites is a complete all in one digital marketing system for the modern real estate agent. From building brands with video emailing to lead nurturing with automated marketing campaigns, agents can access all the digital real estate tools they need through one centralized location. They combined lead generation, real estate CRM and beautifully designed consumer websites to take real estate business to the next level and close more deals.
Courted
courted.io
Courted is the data-driven professional network for residential real estate providing the industry's leading real estate resume. Agents make more money with Courted using their team building and referral generation products. Over time, agents can market themselves to buyers and sellers through the Courted agent search.
DirectOffer
DirectOffer is a new real estate search app for iOS and Android that introduces an innovative and patent pending set of communication, marketing and lead generation tools designed to strengthen client-agent relationships, add much needed transparency to the real estate buying and selling process and deliver affordable lead generation to real estate professionals.
Domotics
Domotics is the one-stop real estate advertising platform. They incorporate award winning technology into every aspect of their business with advanced home search listing services, new virtual tour experiences and in-app messaging & video communications between buyer and seller. Accessible across most streaming devices, agents will expand their reach, manage their time more efficiently, save money and increase sales.
HighNote
highnote.io
HighNote helps real estate industry and mortgage professionals create purpose-built products that are more efficient, offer full transparency, and include innovative features for everyone involved. HighNote's flagship pitch/presentation product enables users to craft and deploy beautiful smart digital communications that provide real-time tracking and insights on what components the recipient is looking at.
Home Manager
homemanager.io
Home Manager allows real estate agents to stay connected with past customers. HomeManager provides an automated retention tool that keeps agents in front of their clients monthly. Agents can convert hours of time trying to stay in touch to more time to sell. With HomeManager, agents control their reviews.
HomeTagz
HomeTagz is the first engagement platform that brings true transparency to the home buying and selling process. With HomeTagz, real estate agents and sellers collaborate to give buyers an interactive and informative buying experience. Breakthrough conventional listing limitations with HomeTagz's Patent Pending tagging technology that adds context when and where it matters, allowing buyers to make a more informed and confident buying decision.
Kagent
Kagent is the modern open house sign-in sheet system that helps real estate agents generate more leads and build better relationships. Powerful features include fun giveaways for open house visitors, easy integrations, and the ability to let leads book agents' calendar time directly.
Listing Alert
Listing Alert was created to revolutionize the real estate industry and allow agents to easily access properties coming to market via an online platform accessible on desktop and smartphone. The platform allows real estate agents within a brokerage to easily list properties before they hit the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The platform's matching feature also allows agents to create homebuyer profiles and instantly matches buyers with sellers. Listing Alert facilitates instant communication through an easy-to-use mobile app, seamlessly connecting all agents across a brokerage to pre-MLS listings.
Ruuster
Ruuster enables real estate brokerages to launch a branded app for agents to collaborate with their clients throughout transactions. Clients receive world-class budgeting tools, customized educational content, task lists, property search, integrated agent chat, and vendor recommendations, and agents have a simple suite of tools and data insights that improve efficiency, drive partner relationships, and increase conversion rates.
Tongo
Tongo is a new financial program that works like a debit card on future income. Real estate professionals can invest in their business and themselves all year long, privately, while commissions are still locked up. Tongo gets paid back when agents get paid. They are realigning the commission economy.
Toura
toura.co
Toura is an all-in-one real estate property search and showing management platform, built for MLSs, agents and homebuyers. Toura is the only platform that combines showing management for agents with property search for homebuyers. Toura's home search and tour scheduling features means buyers aren't searching on one app while agents and MLSs use another to schedule showings. Designed and built by agents, their platform puts the MLS in the driver's seat, not a big search portal.
Inman Connect will take place live in Las Vegas and online Oct. 26-28, 2021. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact rachel@inman.com.
About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit inman.com.
Media Contact
Rachel Mastandrea, Inman News, +1 (510) 658-9252 Ext: 124, rachel@inman.com
SOURCE Inman News