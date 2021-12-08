TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnerSpace, a space utilization and analytics platform that provides location intelligence for enterprise companies, has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit.
The SOC 2 audit evaluates and tests an organization's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations to evaluate its proficiency in protecting customer information. This official status is recognized by information security professionals worldwide.
"Our customers have the highest expectations of their suppliers when it comes to information security," said James Wu, CEO InnerSpace. "The investment in our operations reflects our commitment to the secure and responsible stewardship of our customers' data by implementing industry standards and best practices throughout our organization."
The InnerSpace platform implements a unique hybrid approach, combining data from its proprietary WiFi Location Intelligence Engine with occupancy sensors to deliver sophisticated spatial intelligence that goes far beyond just people counting. Anonymized data about movement, popular pathways, team behaviours and group interactions inform important decisions about a company's two most valuable resources: people and property. InnerSpace works with Fortune 500 companies to provide data that supports workplace transformation and portfolio optimization projects.
Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations that sets out how organizations should best manage customer data. The standard is based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, privacy. A SOC 2 report provides organizations and their regulators, business partners, and suppliers with important information about how the organization manages its data.
About InnerSpace
InnerSpace is a space utilization and analytics platform that uses proprietary technology and advanced data science to provide location intelligence that goes far beyond people counting. InnerSpace enables its enterprise clients to optimize their two most valuable resources: people and property.
