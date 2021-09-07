SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innogrit Corporation, a rapidly growing leader in advanced storage controller technology is excited to announce the newest addition to its Rainier Family of SSD controllers, the RainierQX, which is now sampling. RainierQX is a PCIe Gen4 solution with 4 PCIe lanes, supporting 4 NAND channels with each channel up to 8 CEs. A leading-edge solution for the PC OEM market, RainierQX is a DRAM-less controller in 12nm FinFET design offering low power consumption and lower BOM cost for an SSD.
Dr. Zining Wu, CEO & President of Innogrit Corporation stated,"The PC OEM and channel markets are facing tremendous cost pressure due to increased cost of DRAM, making RainierQX an excellent solution as a DRAM-less controller with the same peak performance as those with DRAM, benefiting from industry's fastest 2400MT/s NAND channel interface and proprietary data path accelerators. RainierQX solution clearly outperforms other solutions in its class." Of noteworthy significance, RainierQX stands out as;
- The Industry's leading edge technology enabling independent plane access and achieving the fastest possible read access time boosting 4K random read performance over 1M IOPs with limited die count
- Sequential read performance over 7GB/s and sequential write performance over 6GB/s
- Proprietary ECC solution featuring advanced 4K LDPC technology which provides superior error correction capability for latest TLC and QLC, as well as power awareness multi-level decoding strategy
- Large SSD capacity up to 4TB
- Full support of NVMe 1.4 protocol
"The SSD industry is quickly shifting from PCIe Gen3 to PCIe Gen4 technology. At the same time, single NAND die capacity is getting bigger and bigger, making high random performance harder to achieve. The RainierQX' unique data path accelerator and independent plane operation fully take advantage of the latest NAND technology to achieve high random performance, while at the same time reducing DRAM cost. As the market builds momentum on PCIe Gen4 and beyond, InnoGrit has stayed on task, developing a well-timed roadmap of controllers, with the latest addition of RainierQX, ready to meet today's market needs as well as addressing the next generation of SSD Platforms launching in late 2021-22," stated Greg Wong, President Forward Insights.
About Innogrit Corporation
Innogrit is transforming data storage with its advance PCIe Gen 4 technology SSD (Solid State Drive) processors. By delivering unprecedented reliability, performance, and energy efficiency, SSDs based on Innogrit's technology unleash the full potential for next generation NAND flash memories. Founded in 2016 by industry veterans, Innogrit is endorsed by first tier storage companies. For more information, visit Innogrit Corporation at http://www.innogritcorp.com
