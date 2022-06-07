Tacoma IG5669 - PCIe Gen5.0 x4 and NVMe 2.0 SSD controller solution with sequential read up to 14GB/s, sequential write up to 11GB/s and capacity up to 32TB.
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnoGrit Corporation, a rapidly growing leader in advanced storage controller technology, announced new PCIe 5.0 x4/NVMe 2.0 SSD controller - Tacoma IG5669, which is sampling.
InnoGrit Corporation strives to unleash the potential limited by traditional data processing architectures and enable a new class of products for consumer, data center, and enterprise applications. The innovative Tacoma architecture supports SLC/MLC/TLC/QLC NAND, MRAM, XL-FLASH and other Storage Class Memory (SCM) and provides an advanced storage solution for high-end computers and data center applications to meet the insatiable demand for faster and larger data storage and computation in the current market.
Tacoma IG5669, continuing InnoGrit's proven design expertise in developing best-in-class PCIe SSD Controllers, is a Gen5 x4, NVMe 2.0 SSD controller with 16/18 NAND channels. It supports the latest technology protocols such as DDR5 and ONFI 5.0 with capacity size up to 32TB. At the same time, it adopts a cutting-edge parallel command processing method exploiting 10 CPU cores to fully utilize the bandwidth advantages of PCIe Gen5 and DDR5, resulting in world-class performance.
Compared with Rainier IG5636 - InnoGrit's flagship PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD controller, Tacoma IG5669 is designed to double Rainier's IG5636 performance. Tacoma's sequential read and write speeds can reach up to 14GB/s and 11GB/s. Tacoma IG5669 incorporates the highest-level security with multiple data encryption and protection schemes. Leveraging InnoGrit's proprietary ECC technology with 4K LDPC, data endurance and retention are eloquently enhanced to deliver superior reliability and ultra-high performance for SSD solutions.
In addition, Tacoma IG5669 supports multiple advanced features, including Smart Cache, multi-level power management, multi-Namespaces, SR-IOV, thermal throttling protection, various peripheral interfaces such as I3C. Tacoma also optimizes HW-assisted ZNS (Zoned Namespace) technology to achieve data isolation and provide higher throughput, lower latency, and more flexible customization.
Dr. Zining Wu, co-founder and CEO of InnoGrit, noted that InnoGrit has relentlessly pursued continuous innovation in SSD controllers by taking advantage of the latest available IP and silicon technologies over the past five years. Dr. Wu further noted that the InnoGrit team will continue researching and developing best-in-class SSD controllers, working in partnership with its customers to meet the market expectations of next generation SSDs.
Reference designs based on Tacoma IG5669:
SSD Controller Tacoma IG5669
Interface PCIe 5x4
Form Factor E1.S / E1.L / AIC / E3.S / U.2
Capacity Up to 32TB
NVMe NVMe 2.0
NAND Speed up to 2667MT/s; Compliance with Toggle 5.0 and ONFI 5.0
Nand Channels 16/18 Channels
Sequential Read Up to 14 GB/s
Sequential Write Up to 11 GB/s
Random Read 3000K IOPs
Random Write 2500K IOPs
QoS Up to 99.9999%
Applications High-end computers, data centers, enterprise
To learn more about Tacoma IG5669, please visit http://www.innogritcorp.com.
About InnoGrit Corporation
InnoGrit is a fabless IC design company focused on advancing storage technology to solve the data storage and data transport problems in artiﬁcial intelligence and other big data applications through innovative integrated circuit (IC) and system solutions. Our innovation in system performance, eﬃciency, reliability, and security is the foundation that supports our mission to unleash the potential limited by traditional data processing architectures and enable a new class of products to consumers, data centers, and enterprises. Learn more at http://www.innogritcorp.com/ and follow InnoGrit on Linkedin and Facebook.
Media Contact
InnoGrit Corporation, InnoGrit Corporation, +1.408.785.3678, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE InnoGrit Corporation