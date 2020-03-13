ESCHBORN, Germany, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Innoplexus AG has appointed Christian Bigatà Joseph (45) as CFO, effective as of February 1, 2020. Christian has more than 20 years of Finance expertise, the largest part spent in management positions in Tech and Data companies. He has served as CFO and Member of the Board at GfK SE, one of the world's largest data specialist and market research companies and at 1&1 Internet SE, the leading European Webhosting, and Cloud Applications company. Prior to that, Christian built up extensive digital and customer-centric expertise in several functions at Software AG, Amazon, and Nestlé.
"We are very pleased to welcome Christian as the new CFO of Innoplexus. Christian has an excellent entrepreneurial mindset, inherited from a strong family business background. His track record in value creation includes leading high growth companies in the tech and data sector to the next level of development. Christian's Finance expertise will be instrumental for Innoplexus in the dialogue with our investment community, fundraising, and capital market transactions," said Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Founder, and CEO of Innoplexus.
Christian holds degrees from ESADE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and the Community of European Management Schools (CEMS) in cooperation with the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.
On January 1, 2020, Dr. med. Katharina Schreeb commenced the newly created position as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Innoplexus AG. With more than 20 years of clinical and scientific experience, she is an internationally recognized expert in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Prior to Innoplexus, Schreeb was Head of Medical Affairs at BioNtech SE, one of the fastest-growing biotech companies worldwide. She held various management positions at Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, and Pharmacia and was responsible for numerous successful launches of pharmaceutical products, especially in the field of oncology.
"We are excited that the renowned expert Dr. Katharina Schreeb joins our company. Katharina has comprehensive expertise in the pharma and biotech with an excellent professional reputation. With her outstanding clinical and scientific experience, she will further drive the development of our services for the international life science market," said Gunjan Bhardwaj, founder, and CEO of Innoplexus AG.
Katharina holds an MBA from the City University of Bellevue, WA, and worked at the University of Göttingen at the department of Clinical Pharmacology. She has published more than 25 scientific articles in international specialist publications.
Innoplexus AG
Innoplexus AG is a leading global AI-champion with over 300 employees and more than 100 patent applications in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technologies. Innoplexus applies its proprietary tech stack in all stages of the drug development value chain via smart Data as a Service (DaaS) and Continuous Analytics as a Service (CaaS) solutions. Founded in 2015, Innoplexus AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany with offices in Pune, India, as well as Hoboken and San Francisco, USA.
