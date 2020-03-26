Disclaimer: This press release and our findings are solely intended as information for the scientific community. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or to be used to diagnose or treat any medical condition. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider about any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or before taking any medication. - Innoplexus has identified potentially promising off-label combinations of previously approved drugs for COVID-19 - Findings were generated by Innoplexus` AI-based drug discovery platform - Innoplexus is offering its full range of tools free of charge to biotech and pharma companies working on treatments for COVID-19