Orange County, Calif.-based Innova Electronics Corporation announces its sponsorship of Major League Fishing Tour Angler Miles Howe for the 2021 season. The sponsorship marks Innova’s foray into the boating and fishing market, a natural extension for its automotive test and tune offering, which has many applications in the marine electronics, boat trailering and DIY space. Howe will showcase the Innova logo on his jersey, boat and truck.