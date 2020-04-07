SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitas USA, a leading primary healthcare provider in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Connecticut, partners with Innovaccer, Inc. to implement a comprehensive virtual care initiative. This collaborative effort will assist healthcare providers to safely screen, triage and provide services related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The application facilitates social distancing by using smart virtual patient triaging and assessments to keep high-risk individuals, healthcare providers, and the general public safe from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Amid the pandemic, Sanitas' provider network aims to efficiently manage the heavy patient influx at its practices and remotely triage patients for symptoms of COVID-19 using Innovaccer's COVID-19 Management System. This technology includes evidence-based triaging and systematic self-assessments for patients, whereby providers can use patient profiles, such as travel and contact history and the presence of chronic medical conditions, to identify high-risk patient populations and take necessary steps based on the results obtained.
In the case of COVID-19, time is of the essence and rapid assessment has the potential to save patients lives by enabling providers to guide patients with next steps. All members of the healthcare team can use the automated application to connect with patients faster and ensure that they are provided with the most up-to-date CDC guidance.
With the virtual call and remote monitoring feature, care teams can remotely contact their patients at any time while minimizing exposure risk. The application's HIPAA-compliant notes assistance tool allows providers to compile notes on significant clinical factors related to patient care. Also, the application auto-fills the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Patient Under Investigation (PUI) forms for affected patients so that they can be sent to the State Health Department epidemiologist.
"Sanitas USA has always ensured that providers leverage premium technology-enabled applications to deliver the best health outcomes. Today, while the entire globe is undergoing a grave public health crisis, we wanted to leave no stone unturned, assisting every provider in our network with tools to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. We are confident about investing in virtual care tools that will help us deliver top-notch care to our patients while optimizing our resources and forestalling the spread of infection," says Dr. Ivan Javier Murcia Muñoz, Vice President of Health at Sanitas USA.
"Our providers and frontline healthcare professionals are battling day and night to save thousands of lives during this pandemic," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO and co-founder at Innovaccer. "In this critical hour, I believe it is essential for us to ensure that the safety and motivation of our healthcare providers on the front lines remain intact. In order to enable all providers to approach this pandemic together and safely, we are launching this remote patient triage application. This platform has the functionality to assist providers in protecting the public, patients at high-risk, as well as themselves and their families against this relentless virus. We have designed this technology to help organizations optimize their existing medical resources in order to stay on top of a dynamic situation while working to minimize the devastating effect of a worldwide pandemic."
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
Press Contact
Sachin Saxena
Innovaccer Inc
415-504-3851
Related Links