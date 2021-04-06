HOUSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovapptive is now Great Place to Work - Certified™ by the Great Place to Work Institute®.
This independent certification, based on the Trust Index© Employee Survey, signifies that Innovapptive's company culture is on par with some of the world's best companies.
"This is an amazing achievement for the entire organization," said Innovapptive CEO Sundeep V. Ravande. "It reflects our commitment to building a high-performance culture and will help us to reflect on our culture and improve it even further."
The Trust Model© pioneered by the Great Place to Work Institute® assesses great workplaces as environments where employees can trust their leaders, be proud of the work they do and feel camaraderie with their co-workers.
Certification requires a certain (benchmarked by Great Place to Work Institute®) percentage of a company's employees rating the workplace as a great place to work. The survey also evaluates workplaces on a number of factors, including workplace fairness, respect for people, management credibility, pride and camaraderie.
"Many congratulations for building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ in your organization," said Wilma Mohapatra, Great Place to Work Institute® Vice President and Head of Best Companies Study, India.
Innovapptive's certification comes in its first attempt. The feedback and insights gleaned from the survey results will be critical in continuing to improve the company's people practices and culture for its more than 200 global employees.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is a digital transformation pioneer offering the only Connected Worker Platform that digitalizes the last mile of frontline workers into SAP. Our solutions integrate SAP and GIS operational data with work instructions, SOPs and checklists, connecting the entire industrial workforce, machines, workflows and executives to minimize plant outages and maximize margins. Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker by engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration to turn downtime into revenues, risks into safety and inefficiencies into growth. Founded in 2012 by ex-IBM leaders Sundeep Ravande and Hari Kamineni, Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston with offices in Australia, the Netherlands and India. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
Media Contact
Christopher James, Innovapptive, (713) 275-0448, christopher.james@innovapptive.com
SOURCE Innovapptive