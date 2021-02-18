PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year's 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list were profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at http://www.foodlogistics.com.
About Innovate E-Commerce
Innovate E-Commerce specializes in Managed Services, Secure Communication Gateway and InVaultive. Innovate E-Commerce Managed Services supports customers' supply chain order to cash electronic processes (EDI, XML, etc.). Innovate translates and moves critical, sensitive and confidential business information securely. Adhering to privacy and compliance guidelines, Innovate E-Commerce streamlines the communication between enterprises and their banks, insurance carriers, healthcare providers, customers, suppliers and other third- party providers. Secure Communication Gateway moves critical sensitive and confidential business information securely between enterprises and their third-party partners. InVaultive is a private, secure file sharing cloud solution allowing employees and companies to share files internally and externally.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.
Media Contact
