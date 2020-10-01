Strongest-performing sectors in Q3 benefited from spending on existing products and services, rather than new and innovative market offerings, reports The Conference Board - In both the U.S. and Global Innovation a Indexes, Technology Services sees the largest increase in its index weight for Q4 2020 among all sectors - Heading into Q4, the Technology Services, Health Technology, and Electronic Technology sectors together account for nearly 50% of the Innovation a Global Index, and more than 50% of the U.S. index - In the U.S., innovative companies in Retail Trade, Producer Manufacturing, Process Industries, Health Technology, Electronic Technology, and Consumer Non-Durables produced the largest Q3 market returns - In Q3, the market performance of Energy Minerals, Distribution Services, and Communications lagged other sectors in the U.S. - In the global index, Health Technology and Technology Services underperformed in Q3--in contrast to the U.S.