MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications, announced today that it placed No. 194 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 212%, Introspect Technology continues to demonstrate a leading role in the Canadian export and technology sectors, penetrating the electronic test equipment marketplace across all continents and spanning the full range of final applications enabled by its products, from consumer electronics to telecommunications networks, industrial automation equipment, and medical devices.
Creating a new category in electronic design and validation tools, Introspect Technology's products combine high performance with ultra-compactness and attractive price economy. Introspect Technology's pioneering technology replaces large rooms' worth of equipment with products that can literally fit into a single briefcase and without compromising on performance. "The recurring appearance of Introspect Technology on national growth rankings is testimony to our unfaltering dedication to providing the global high-tech industry with test and measurement instruments that push the frontiers of what is possible today," says Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Chief Executive Officer of Introspect Technology. "Engineers working on 5G networks, upcoming data center server technology, or the next wave of machine learning computing implementations all need tools to design, verify, and test their innovations — and this is where Introspect comes in. Our tools enable these engineers to perform the best work of their careers, and we are ever so proud of being able to contribute to global technological innovation in such a meaningful manner," adds Dr. Hafed.
Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology's mission was always to demonstrate the excellence of Canada's business environment and technical prowess. The recognition by the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking strongly validates this original mission. Being able to demonstrate – through such recognition – that Introspect Technology's products enable engineers all over the world to achieve their best possible work is gratifying and is true testimony to the company's motto of "making tomorrow's technology today's possibility."
Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.
