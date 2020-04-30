JOHNSON CITY, N.Y., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation, the market-leading provider of high-volume pharmacy automation technology and software solutions to the retail, hospital, federal health care, and mail-order pharmacy markets, today announced that Alecia Lashier will become Executive Vice President of Technology, with a primary focus on continued growth and investments in support of Innovation's PharmASSIST® platform. Innovation also announced that Dr. Phil Samples will become Executive Vice President and General Manager, with a focus on operations and continued growth of the business.
Brian Williams will take on the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Customer Success, with a focus on the Innovation client experience — working with Innovation clients from implementation through site acceptance, and then throughout the customer relationship to ensure the Innovation experience meets and exceeds the needs of every customer.
"Innovation continues to work with our customers to transform pharmacy by freeing up pharmacists' time to provide additional healthcare services, while also working to ensure our collective focus remains on the needs of the patient," said Marvin Richardson, CEO, Innovation. "Alecia and Phil are longstanding members of the Innovation team. They will ensure that Innovation stays true to our values, while working in partnership with Brian Williams to reimagine the customer experience and capitalize on continued and emerging growth opportunities."
Alecia Lashier's new role is a function of more than 20 years of experience and excellence at Innovation. Having started with Innovation as a college intern, Ms. Lashier now leads Innovation's Solutions Engineering division, which is responsible for the technical execution and engineering of Innovation's PharmASSIST® platform. Dr. Phil Samples joined Innovation in 2012, overseeing Innovation's business relations with U.S. government and professional services customers. Dr. Samples' new role will be to further improve and scale operations across Innovation. Brian Williams joined Innovation in January from McKesson Life Sciences and will lead Innovation's recommitment to transforming the customer experience.
About Innovation
Innovation is the leading provider of Pharmacy Intelligence™ and high-volume pharmacy automation to the retail, hospital, government, and mail order pharmacy markets. Our PharmASSIST® family of pharmacy automation and Symphony® software process optimization solutions enable all types of pharmacies to increase operational efficiency, enhance patient safety, and provide a higher quality of patient care. For more information, visit www.innovat.com.